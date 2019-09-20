Classic, elegant and sexy: three dresses inspired by Angelina Jolie's style

Angelina Jolie has made the world stop in its track once more, and this time it is not just because of her dazzling beauty. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress drew sighs and excitement from the crowd with her flawless silhouette in a well-chosen little black dress. It's a tried and true formula that always seems to work for her, and we are here for it!

Attendees of the most recent San Diego Comic Convention, aka Comic Con, were blown away when the gorgeous actress walked onto the stage to announce her role as Thena in Marvel's upcoming film Eternals. She wore a dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello for the French fashion house Saint Laurent.

Angelina Jolie at Comic Con wearing a black dress with an asymmetric neckline

Pitch black, straight cut, midi and figure-hugging with an asymmetrical neckline, the fabulous dress fit Angelina like a glove, highlighting her striking features. If the dress inspired you, take a look at these fashionable options and take advantage of your curves in the same elegant way that Angelina did.

Black midi dress by Revolve

Black and tight

The Temptation One Shoulder Midi by Revolve ($209.00) is ideal if you are looking for something inspired by Angelina. With its one shoulder asymmetric neckline and midi length, this piece will perfectly enhance your attributes.

Long and stylist dress by House of CB

Down to the ankles

If you fell in love with the previous cut but you want something a little longer for a formal occasion, the Sasha dress by House of CB ($179.00) is here for the rescue. This not-so-little black dress enhances the silhouette to its fullest potential in a refined and chic way.

Dress by Forever 21 with a generous slit along the leg

Side opening

If you want to add some sensuality to the classic black dress - and also reminisce about that ethereal black dress Angelina wore to the Academy Awards in 2012 (see below!) - this Missguided One-Shoulder Maxi Dress design by Forever 21 ($44.00) is just the ticket. It checks off everything you liked about Angelina's dress with two additional features: it is long and with a side opening in the skirt.

Gorgeous and sophisticated as usual! Which one is your favorite?