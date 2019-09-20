If you're wondering what are the hottest fashion trends of the season, you might want to take note of Britney Spears ' latest look. In true popstar fashion, the singer wore a mini dress that combines two powerful trends: yellow and lace. While the yellow hue adds a refreshing touch to the piece, the delicate lace gives the frock a feminine touch.

While Britney is known to splurge on her clothing and accessories, the songstress told her followers that she had bought the sexy piece at Bloomingdale's. Of course, she immediately received hundreds of likes and comments, many praising her for her wise choice. Luckily, you too can get the look with these similar picks.

The celeb caused a frenzy online with her yellow lace dress

Valuable as gold

If you're looking for a dupe to the singer's look, look no further than this Yellow Lace Open Back Bodycon Dress. This lace piece molds to your body to accentuate the curves. For an added bonus, the affordable dress also has a sexy opening at the back. Pretty Little Thing ($22).

The Yellow Lace Open Back Bodycon Dress is as sexy as Britney's

Delicate as a sunflower

Fill yourself with romantic vibes with this stunning dress fom Love Traingle. The burnt yellow frock boasts a delicate floral lace sleeves, v-neck, and ladder stitching at the front. Asos ($79).

The Flutter Sleeve Mini Lace Dress With Laddering Inserts In Burnt Yellow will be a romantic addition to the closet

Bright as the sun

As opposed to the Britney's dress, the NBD x Naven Ivy Dress is halter with an open back that is all about business in the front and party in back. Revolve ($64).

The NBD x Naven Ivy Dress will not let your silhouette go unnoticed

Which dress do you picture yourself rocking?