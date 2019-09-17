Fashion Week around the world: the best celebrity looks we've seen so far!

Time to bring back the leather look to our closets! As seen on Kim Kardashian and Elsa Hosk, the provocative trend is officially a GO. Whether it's a full look or just a spicy touch, it's safe to say that we're ready to celebrate fall season. Talking about sweater weather, Victoria Beckham and Christina Aguilera turned the London streets on fire as they turned heads in two of the biggest (literally speaking) coats we will be seeing everywhere this season. Fashion month is in full bloom and we can't get enough of all the madness happening out there! Check out the latest, coolest, prettiest looks we're currently obsessing with.

