Sofia Vergara has a few lessons to teach when it comes to elegant and feminine looks, whether chosen for a beach break or destined to become the center of attention at a party. The Modern Family actress always hits the mark, and this time is no exception. Yes, she loves dresses, but her outfit combines two versatile pieces that will always have room in your closet.

The Colombian actress combines two pieces that are both versatile and comfortable

Faithfull The Brand is behind her relaxed style - she combines the La Guardia semi-transparent crop top ($109) with a front bow and long sleeves with elastic cuffs, and the Kamares skirt ($159) with a high-cut waist tie detail. The brand was born in 2012 in Bali, with a boho style inspired by designers Helle Them-Enger and Sarah-Jane Abrahams' trips to the Indonesian province.

The pieces are affordable and can be purchased online at Asos or Revolve. However, if you want more options, you can replicate Sofia's outfit for less than $100. Take a look at the suggestions below.

This top has a deep neckline and a big central bow just like Sofia's - but you can pick it up at a fraction of the cost

The crop top worn by the Colombian actress exhibits a large V-shaped neckline closed with a bow. This one, like hers, serves to show less -or more- as you wish. The depth of the front is complemented by long sleeves that also end with elastic cuffs. Shein ($17).

The cut-price skirt is loose and is made of rayon

Jeans are functional, that's for sure, but you can alternate this ultimate basic with another piece that also falls into the same category. This skirt, which is made of rayon, also wears well with a top and a denim jacket. Shein ($18).

These nude peep-toes add the perfect finishing touch

Sofia chose slingbacks with towering heels that you can also include in your closet. We propose nude, a color that has become the favorite of many, especially because it's so versatile. These peep toes by Aldo have a patent leather finish. Asos ($54.50).

Three pieces that combine to make a relaxed look that you can easily transition from day to night. What more could you ask for?