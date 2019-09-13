Salma Hayek channeled '70s fashion and wore the world's tallest platform shoes

At her petite 5’2 frame, Salma Hayek knows how to rock heels like no other. The Mexican actress is rarely seen wearing flats or sneakers – unless she’s exercising, of course. It’s no surprise the 53-year-old star has mastered the art of walking in sky-high platforms, just like the ones she recently wore to a presentation of Netflix’s Monarca, the new series she has produced for the streaming service. Salma visited Mexico lindo y querido and wore the tallest sky blue platform heels to the event, which matched the rest of her outfit.

VIEW GALLERY

Salma channeled the '70s in a chic pantsuit with sky-high platform heels

The mother-of-one looked to be inspired by the seventies as her entire ensemble was semblant of the decade – everything from her chic light blue bell-bottoms pantsuit to the bowtie detail of her silky red top that matched the trimming on her suit and of course, the platforms, which from the front angle appear to be three inches tall.

Her incredibly tall heels were only visible when she sat down to give insight on the upcoming drama as her pants were long enough to cover her entire shoes while standing. Following the presentation, Salma stepped out to the red carpet for the premiere dressed in a black velvet midi dress by Gucci while adding inches to her frame in gold metallic peep-toe heels.

VIEW GALLERY

The Mexican actress dressed to impress for the presentation of the Netflix series she produced, Monarca

Once again the Beatriz at Dinner star opted for platforms, however, this iteration was less towering compared to the ones she’d worn hours earlier. Nonetheless, Salma looked radiant as ever proving she’s capable of changing her style seamlessly and has a gift for wearing heels for hours on end.

Surely, the Like A Boss actress will make her rounds at Milan and Paris Fashion Week later this month with her daughter Valentina Paloma, 11 just as she did back in February. The mother-daughter duo was seen walking outside the shows of Gucci and Balenciaga showing Valentina is well on her way to becoming a little fashionista – just like her mamá!