Jennifer Lopez's favorite hoop earrings can be yours for $242

Jennifer Lopez’s love for hoop earrings has made them part of her signature style. The singer-actress often completes her looks with an iteration of statement hoops proving they never go out of style and more so, they look great with just about anything. But even though she loves to change up her jewelry according to her #OOTD, JLo can’t stop rocking the Ciara Large Hoop earrings by Jennifer Zeuner. The entertainer’s go-to earrings come with a personalized twist featuring her name in uppercase block letters, and retail for $242.

JLo wears the Ciara Hoops by Jennifer Zeuner

Jennifer has been caught wearing them multiple times while out and about and has even taken to social media to show them off. What’s best, you can also have your own version of the baubles à la JLo as they can be custom-made with your name. Inspired by Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic name necklace, the Ciara Hoops are available in a smaller size for $198 and come in your choice of 14K yellow gold, rose and yellow gold plated or silver – a choice for everyone!

When it comes to her looks, the 50-year-old star never stops amazing us. Most recently she teamed her “Jennifer” hoops with a crystal-embellished Gucci hair clip during her time in Monaco, and obviously, we took note of her iteration of the hair-accessories trend.

JLo's favorite hoops retail for $242 and are available in 14K yellow gold, rose and yellow gold plated and silver

Ahead of her time in the beautiful French town, the Hustlers star was spotted in Saint Tropez giving off French girl vibes with an ultra-chic ensemble. The Medicine Singer slipped into a white boat neck crop top, and an ultra-fab blue and white polka dot skirt by Caroline Constas called the Hera for Magic Johnson’s 60th birthday.

Furthermore, she was named CFDA's 2019 Fashion Icon of the Year so you know if it's JLo-approved then you're well on your way to becoming a style icon!