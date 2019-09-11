Yalitza Aparicio took a cue from the Tin Man but made it fashun with a killer head-to-toe chrome look at the Michael Kors Collection show during New York Fashion Week. The Oscar-nominated actress put her glamorous style on full display with the help of her stylist Sophie Lopez giving fashionistas a run for their money. The Roma star donned a long silver metallic dress distinguished by ruffled sleeves, neckline and hem making for a romantic futuristic look. The 25-year-old accessorized with matching strappy heels and must-have hair accessory: a dazzling padded headband.

©yalitzaapariciomtz GALLERY Yalitza opted for a silver metallic ensemble for her front row debut at Michael Kors Collection

The Mexican star sat front row next to actresses Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman who were each dressed to the nines for the bi-annual fashionable affair. Ahead of the show, Yalitza and Nicole appeared to be bonding while deep in conversation.

In the months leading up to the Oscar’s, Yalitza’s sartorial choices were nothing short of high-fashion, and it’s no surprise her recognition in the style world seems to be getting a wider audience. During a quick chat at the TIME 100 Gala, the former educator told HOLA! USA how her stylist helped her expand her looks.