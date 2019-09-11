Yalitza Aparicio makes her fashion week debut with a front row seat at Michael Kors Collection

Yalitza Aparicio took a cue from the Tin Man but made it fashun with a killer head-to-toe chrome look at the Michael Kors Collection show during New York Fashion Week. The Oscar-nominated actress put her glamorous style on full display with the help of her stylist Sophie Lopez giving fashionistas a run for their money. The Roma star donned a long silver metallic dress distinguished by ruffled sleeves, neckline and hem making for a romantic futuristic look. The 25-year-old accessorized with matching strappy heels and must-have hair accessory: a dazzling padded headband.

VIEW GALLERY

Yalitza opted for a silver metallic ensemble for her front row debut at Michael Kors Collection

The Mexican star sat front row next to actresses Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman who were each dressed to the nines for the bi-annual fashionable affair. Ahead of the show, Yalitza and Nicole appeared to be bonding while deep in conversation.

MORE: Yalitza Aparicio is taking on the red carpet one look at a time! A look at her style evolution

In the months leading up to the Oscar’s, Yalitza’s sartorial choices were nothing short of high-fashion, and it’s no surprise her recognition in the style world seems to be getting a wider audience. During a quick chat at the TIME 100 Gala, the former educator told HOLA! USA how her stylist helped her expand her looks.

VIEW GALLERY

The Mexican actress sat front row next to Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman

"A tip she [Sophie] gave me was to take risks by playing with colors because I wouldn’t go outside of black and white or solids - no prints,” she said. "And so she told me that it's always good to take a risk and go with something different." The Oaxacan-native was recently tapped by designer sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy to appear in Rodarte’s Spring 2020 lookbook in a breathtaking set of whimsical looks paired with a dreamy setting.

MORE: Salma Hayek proudly shares what she and Yalitza Aparicio have in common

Looking striking as ever, Yalitza modeled alongside Euphoria’s Alexa Demie, January Jones, Kiernan Shipka, Gabrielle Union and Kirsten Dunst. Moreover, Yalitza appeared on the cover of Vogue Mexico’s January 2019 issue and later stunned alongside her Roma co-stars Marina de Tavira and Jorge Antonio Guerrero for a menswear-inspired fashion editorial for Bad Hombre magazine. Although Yalitza’s future in acting is yet to be confirmed, there’s no doubt her rise to stardom continues to flourish – especially in the fashion scene.