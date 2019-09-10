Furry handbags are set to be the IT accessory for the fall/winter months

The fall/winter 2019 runways were clear about one trend: shearling handbags. Not only will shearling take over your favorite boots or jackets, but also your handbags. The warm and fuzzy fabric is also set to take over the must-have accessory that ultimately transforms any look. As soon as the temperatures drop, we’re betting furry bags are sure to be the IT carry-alls to have.

Fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi, Staud, and Mansur Gavriel -to name a few- have presented their own iterations of the coveted trend. Get ready to learn more about the furry fashion frenzy!

Chanel created two iterations of the fur fashion trend

Let’s begin with the classic Chanel patent leather bag, whose iconic logo is made out of soft sheepskin. However, if you’re one to go big or go home when it comes to accessory trends, the French fashion house also offers a full-shearling design.

Another iconic label who’s also joined the cozy texture frenzy is Fendi. The high-end label has made these furry numbers the stars of the show for the next two seasons.

Fendi creates its versions in luxury sheepskin

For those who need a larger handbag in their life, Tod’s has made a synthetic version of the trend with a black leather doctor bag featuring animal-print details. Take for instance this emerald statement bag (bottom right), accompanied by a smaller bucket bag – another trend that is also taking over this season.

Tod´s made sure to include large styles of the furry trend

We can't guarantee they'll protect you from the freezing temperatures, but we’re sure these fun, furry accessories will have you looking ultra fab during the cold winter months.