It’s Jennifer Lopez’s world and we’re just living in it! When it comes to JLo’s fashion and beauty picks, the singer-actress never disappoints, which is why we’re inspired by one of her recent hairstyles featuring a crystal Gucci barrette. During her recent trip to Monaco, Alex Rodriguez’s fiance, took to her stories on social media to share a photo of herself sitting pretty in a yacht, and of course, showing off her always-glamorous style. In the pic, the Hustlers star wears her hair up in a slicked bun bedazzled by a $400 tortoiseshell resin Gucci hair clip.

JLo wore a crystal-embellished Gucci barrette while in Monaco

The 50-year-old entertainer who recently celebrated her birthday with a mega party and her It’s My Party Tour showed to be wearing a one-sleeve cheetah-print number teamed with oversized golden hoops, aviator sunglasses and a chain-strap bag.

For the past couple of seasons, hair accessories including glitzy barrettes, headbands, scrunchies and even ‘90s claw clips have taken predomination over the heads of fashionistas and stylish celebs.

Embellished logo hair clips are popular among the fashion crowds

Fashion giants such as Gucci, Chanel and Saint Laurent among others are likely to blame for the embellished logo hair clips trend, but because we all can’t splurge on a designer hair accessory with an even bigger price tag, we’re happy to share budget-friendly options from Kitsch that look just as alluring as their designer counterparts.

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan worked with the brand to bring the Kitsch X Justine collection with rhinestone-embellished clips that say things like Glam, Icon, Boss, Damn and Feelings and will have you feeling like JLo sans the $$$ setback. Moreover, they’re the fastest way to instantly elevate any hairstyle, which is a win-win in our book.

So there you go! Next time you're looking to up the ante with you hairstyle, just add a glitzy hair barrette!