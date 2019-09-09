Priyanka Chopra and Bella Thorne are the hottest style twins in matching looks, but only one wore it best!

This season's hottest red carpets are not only filled with the most iconic looks to date but also the biggest twinning moments of the year. Bella Thorne and Priyanka Chopra accidentally became the hottest style twins as they were spotted rocking the same sparkly dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini in two different occasions... and while these two have complete different styles, the identical looks were styled to perfection according to each one's personality. But as you all know there only has to be one red carpet queen, now tune in the newest episode of Twinning and find out to snatches the fashion crown!

