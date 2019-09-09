Lais Ribeiro is getting married – and the wedding is ‘about to be lit’

We LOVE a supermodel wedding, and it looks like we have one to look forward to as Lais Ribeiro has confirmed that she's engaged to NBA star Joakim Noah. The Victoria's Secret Angel announced the happy news over the weekend, telling her followers that her Memphis Grizzlies player boyfriend of nearly a year had popped the question at her "fav place in the world," the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert.

The Brazilian model’s best friend Jerome Duran snapped a photo of the proposal which Lais shared on her page along with a caption that showed her excitement. "I'm a bit late for Burning Man pics and of course I didn't touch my phone for five days and I don't have a single pic," said Lais, who is mom to an 11-year-old son Alexandre. "But thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran he captured one of the best moments in my life! @stickity13 surprised me at my fav place in the world and proposed. And I couldn't be happier! We are getting married guys."

Thirty-four-year-old Joakim, meanwhile, showed his romantic side with a post of his own. Alongside a pic of the special moment he asked the Brazilian model to marry him, he wrote: "Proposing to you was the easiest decision of my life. Seeing that smile riding the playa at the burn... I will never forget that... I know you know because I tell you every day. I love u. On another note, this wedding is about to be lit."

By the reactions from Lais' friends, we can imagine that the guest list for the function is going to be just as lit, especially when it comes to supermodels. Josephine Skriver wrote, "Congratulations!! Couldn't be happier for you guys. Welcome to the engaged club! Love you guys so much!!!", while Jasmine Tookes enthused: "FINALLLLLLY YAYYYAYAY (sic)." Shanina Shaik rounded out the congrats with, "So happy for you babe!! Love you!!!!"