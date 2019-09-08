Jennifer Lopez goes blonde in epic 'Hustlers' premiere style and our jaws have dropped

Jennifer Lopez reigned supreme at the Hustlers Toronto International Film Festival premiere. It was as if the 50-year-old style icon had been dipped in gold as she stepped onto the carpet outside of Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday, September 7. The international superstar was the embodiment of glamour, glittering from head to toe as cameras flashed. Though Alex Rodriguez made a loyal appearance by her side, we hardly noticed him - his fiancée shone way too bright. After all, it was the leading lady’s big night.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Jennifer Lopez was the belle of the ball at her Hustlers TIFF premiere

First, we have to talk about the hair. Jennifer debuted a brand new ‘do at the event: a sharp lob. Her long locks were finely chopped, perfectly framing her gorgeous face. A fresh dye changed her balayage caramel color into a striking lighter blonde. The hue effortlessly blended with her dress and the effect was sublime.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez gives fans a sneak peek into her pole dancing lessons

JLo wore a Maison Yeya FW ‘19 couture gown that can only be described as a spectacle. The plunging number boasted yellow ribbon and tulle detailing that transformed the A-lister into a ray of sunshine. Her toned arms and legs were prominently featured, peeking out from the sleeveless and slitted style. Overall, the color was an expert compliment to her bronzed body.

VIEW GALLERY

Dinero! Jennifer rocked a $5k+ "stack of cash" clutch by Judith Leiber

Did you catch perhaps the singer’s most dazzling accessory ever? It’s a bit hard to spot under her radiance, but look close, we’ll give you a moment. Did you notice her blinged out clutch? The songstress stayed on the Hustlers theme, carrying a Judith Leiber couture “Stack of Cash Rich Clutch Bag” that retails for a whopping $5,695.00. The crystal confection added to JLo’s sunny aura, which left spectators speechless.

MORE: JLo was surprisingly nervous to do this on the 'Hustlers' movie: 'I was so terrible at it'

VIEW GALLERY

JLo eclipsed her fiancé A-Rod, who made for a dapper plus one

It seems Jennifer was almost speechless herself, putting her evening experience into three words: “What a night!!!” Her date A-Rod had a bit more to say, proudly writing to fans: “Just watched the best performance of @JLo’s career. Oscars worthy. @hustlersmovie was incredible.”