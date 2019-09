From Cara Delevingne's hot David Koma dress to Lily Rose Depp's classic Chanel two-piece, our favorite street style icons demonstrate that there's still time to make use of that summer wardrobe – as long as you show some skin! And while it seems that everyone got the sexy style memo this time, there are new emerging trends emerging that are super easy to try. Take a look at this week's best dressed and get ready to revive your warm weather style with these easy-to-recreate looks!