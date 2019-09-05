Yalitza Aparicio and 'Euphoria's Alexa Demie turn supermodels for Rodarte's spring lookbook

Right as New York Fashion kicks off, sister designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy unveiled Rodarte’s whimsical spring 2020 lookbook featuring a number of A-listers including Roma’s Yalitza Aparicio and Euphoria’s Alexa Demie. Both actresses looked striking as ever wearing the label’s dreamy designs made up of voluminous gowns featuring bold prints, ruffles sequins and chic pearl accents. The series of portraits that also includes stars like Gabrielle Union, January Jones, Kiernan Shipka, Kirsten Dunst and more are shared on Rodarte’s social media account, causing the internet to react positively.

Yalitzia stuns in Rodarte's Black and White Sequined Plaid Ensemble

“As we’ve become more confident and comfortable in our design voice and really seeing what our personality is within the design world, it’s been really nice to think artistically about creating a world behind each collection,” said Laura, one half of Rodarte. “We wanted to create painted portraits. In the end the images have that quality, not knowing whether or not someone has been painted or photographed.”

For her portraits Alexa dons the Hydrangea Printed Sequin Look and the Black and White Cloque Puff Sleeve ensemble. Yalitza looks equally stunning in her photos wearing the Black and White Cloque Puff Sleeve Dress – an off the shoulder number styled with sheer pearl-embellished gloves and the Black and White Sequined Plaid Ensemble which features a ruffled neckline and oversized frills.

Euphoria's Alexa Demie appears radiant in the Hydrangea Printed Sequin Look

This isn’t the first time the Oscar-nominated actress stars in a high fashion shoot. Yalitza appeared on the cover of Vogue Mexico’s January 2019 issue and later stunned alongside her Roma co-stars Marina de Tavira and Jorge Antonio Guerrero for a menswear-inspired fashion editorial for Bad Hombre magazine.

Like Yalitza, Alexa has also had her fashion moment in Vogue Mexico where she modeled a series of haute fashion and beauty looks and opened up about how her Latin roots motivate her.

Showcasing Latina talent for their new campaign is major as Kate and Laura chose women that inspire them and that they look up to. Bravo, Rodarte!