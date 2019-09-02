Summer's not over: Jennifer Lopez just wore the season's hottest trend

Summer may be [un]officially over, but Jennifer Lopez just reignited our love with the season’s hottest trend thanks to her latest incredibly chic look. The singer-actress and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez were spotted boarding a yacht in Saint Tropez on Sunday on their way to celebrate Magic Johnson’s 60th birthday at Nikki Beach in the French coastal town. The 50-year-old star looked glam as ever wearing a white boat neck crop top and an ultra-fab blue and white polka dot skirt by Caroline Constas called the Hera.

JLo looked HAUTE in a polka dot skirt by Caroline Constas

JLo appropriately wore the sexy number over her bikini and teamed her look with retro white cat-eye sunnies and a pair of her signature hoop earrings. The Hustlers star was the epitome of a bronzed goddess with a covetable glow and classy, slick-back hairstyle. The mother-of-two added a shiny element to her beachy ensemble with a shiny, chain-strap handbag and completed her look with sky-high wedge sandals.

There's no doubt the mother-of-two works hard to keep her stunning body in shape and when it comes to her sartorial choices, it all falls perfectly in place.

Time and time again the polka dot trend proves to be a favorite among celebrities. Earlier this month, Jessica Alba also turned to a dotted piece from the same brand for an Amazon Prime Day appearance to promote her Honest Beauty line in New York City. The beauty entrepreneur slipped into a black and white ruffled maxi dress and evoked bohemian elegance with her stylish number.

The singer-actress reignited the hot summer trend

Moreover, fashion’s largest retailer Zara had a dotted piece in their Spring/Summer ‘19 collection that was dubbed the fashion viral item of the summer – a flowy mid-length frock that’s universally flattering.

However, for her arrival to Saint Tropez, the Medicine singer opted for a print-free outfit and was dressed just as strikingly in head-to-toe white with a look that consisted of bright white skinny jeans and a pristine blazer. Talk about a hot girl summer!