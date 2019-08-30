Sofia Vergara's swimsuit style during her girls trip is so haute

Sofia Vergara has been living a hot girl summer during her all-girls vacation in "Casa Chipi Chipi" – one of her favorite tropical destinations which ‘till this day remains undisclosed, but that’s another story. Today we want to talk about her sultry beachy looks which spell out H-A-U-T-E. The Modern Family star has been enjoying the sun, sand, water and blue skies with some of her favorite ladies while showing off her stunning bikini body with in an array of covetable swim styles.

And even though the Colombian beauty is saying ciao to Chipi Chipi, we’re just not ready to let go of her amazing outfits. Take, for instance, the all-white ensemble she wore while “waiting for Dorian,” as she captioned next to a photo on social media featuring a two-piece strapless swimsuit and a sexy, sheer sarong. The 47-year-old looks gorgeous as ever with an equally stunning background hinting at somewhere in the tropics.

Then there’s this boat (or yacht) look consisting of a black one-piece showcasing the actress’ cleavage and edgy silver grommets down the front. Sophia turned her swimsuit into a top with the help of a bold, multi-print sarong-turned-skirt situation. The Sofia Jeans founder completed her look with the must-have summer accessory: chic sunglasses.

The Colombiana is smart about doubling her swimsuits as tops

But this isn’t the first time Sofia’s vacay style makes us want to desperately “add to cart” beach-ready separates. At the beginning of the season, the fashion entrepreneur and her just-as-good-looking husband Joe Manganiello escaped to Italy in celebration of her birthday, and of course, the mother-of-one packed the ultimate summer vacation wardrobe.

In her suitcase, Sofia packed everything from a stunning tiered printed gown by Johanna Ortiz to a neutral-colored wrap maxi skirt and matching bralette top to a pretty floral sundress and much more. So next time you’re planning outfits for your amazing, tropical vacation, look no further than Sofia Vergara!