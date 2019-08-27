Roselyn Sanchez stepped out wearing a 'Friends' inspired 'Latina' hat and we need one too

There’s no doubt Roselyn Sanchez is proud to be a Latina. The Puerto Rican beauty literally wore the label loud and proud when she stepped out wearing a Friends-inspired "LATINAS" hat while grabbing a healthy green smoothie in L.A. The 46-year-old star wore a relaxed look made up of a comfy grey jumpsuit, flip flops and of course her awesome hat which topped her gorgeous long mane. Being that we needed to know where she found such a cool accessory, we did a little digging and found an almost identical version at Prfcto Lifestyle.com.

Roselyn rocked a Friends-inspired "Latinas" hat while out and about in Los Angeles

The hip baseball cap is available in an array of lively and essential colors including black, white, denim, burgundy, tan, pink, orange and more. The Grand Hotel star was spotted sans her husband Eric Winter and their two kids, Sebella, seven, and Dylan Gabriel, one.

Surely, the mother-of-two is busy as can be especially now that her daughter has officially started the second grade. The proud mamá took to social media to share photos of her girl’s first day of school. “Just like that she’s a 2nd grader!!!” she wrote. “Congrats #Sebelicious Have an amazing day at school!!!” she added.

A similar style is available in an array of colors at Prfcto Lifestyle.com

Next to her caption is a sweet pic of Sebella holding up a board in honor of her first day of second grade. Swipe left and you’ll find a photo of Sebella sitting pretty in her new classroom. Aside from her mommy duties, the actress has also been working non-stop while producing her upcoming documentary Satos Film which highlights the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Roselyn's eldest child, Sebella, ready for her first day of second grade

Moreover, she and Eric recently finished filming Taste of Summer, a film for Hallmark in which they acted together for the first time. “We've been together 14 years, and it was the first time we decided to actually act together," she told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Well, there's always a first time!