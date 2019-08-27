Rihanna will be streaming her Savage x Fenty fashion show on Amazon Prime

New York Fashion Week is right around the corner, but if the thought of invite-only shows makes you feel extra FOMO, you’ll be happy to hear (or read) that Rihanna wants to make you feel included. How exactly? The fashion and beauty entrepreneur announced her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty will be returning to this year’s agenda and will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. So if you’ve been thinking about whether you should renew your Prime membership, now might be the time to do it.

The 2018 Savage X Fenty show was out of this world featuring choreographed performances

According to a press release, the Savage X Fenty fall/winter 2019 show will be "a one-of-a-kind event blending music, fashion and culture." What’s more, the video will take viewers behind the scenes of the making of the show and will be archived on Amazon Prime Video so fans and lovers of the brand can watch and relive the experience as Shakira would say: Whenever, Wherever!

In a statement, head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke explained, "Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion. She has re-invented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer." She added: "The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun! The Savage X Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat."

The show had a diverse cast of beautiful models

Last year’s Savage x Fenty show was a highly applauded event featuring a futuristic greenhouse as the runway, a diverse cast of models – including a very pregnant Slick Woods parading in sexy intimates, choreographed routines and even a rotating stage. It’s hard to believe this year’s show will top off the last, but then again this is Rihanna we’re talking about, and anything is possible.

Be sure to tune in on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 20!