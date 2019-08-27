Gigi Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian lead this week’s top street style in the easiest looks to recreate!

As Gigi Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian lead this week’s top street style, we spot an easy outfit idea that’s about to solve all of our problems this summer. Yup, cargo pants and biker shorts are indeed making a superstar comeback… the secret? Just pair it with a basic white top, some killer sunnies et voilà! And in case you need some strong reassurance, check out Natalie Portman’s take on this simple utility trend. The Hollywood A-lister walked her dog (and also what seemed to be her personal runway) back in L.A. in a simple pant-body ensemble and signature Dior accessories. Less is more, folks; now follow through with the best looks we’re currently obsessing over and enjoy the rest of summer in style!

