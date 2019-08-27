Adriana Lima wishes this celebrity-favorite trend would forever disappear

Fashion royalty Adriana Lima is one to watch when it comes to working the latest trends. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who has graced hundreds of runways and has been featured in countless fashion magazines and ads, got her modeling start in the nineties, but if you think the blue-eyed beauty is on board with the era’s trends, then think again. Speaking to Extra, the 38-year-old bombshell made it clear all things ‘90s is the one fashion trend she wish would disappear – forever. “90s please go away,” she says in a clip right before bursting into a laugh.

VIEW GALLERY

Adriana confessed she wishes the '90s trend would go away

“I don’t like those cuts, you know, for bikinis and everything, that super high on the waist,“ she added. Her explanation? “I don’t find it sexy. I think it looks really awkward. Sorry I don’t use that,” she said. When asked to specify, Adriana added, “Everything. The pants, the crop tops, the ponytails – all this needs to go.” Eek!

MORE: Adriana Lima gives us a peek at her morning routine, showing off her natural beauty

And to think we, like many other celebrities, have been wearing all sorts of pieces redolent of the decade! For years, the Brazilian beauty's sexy style has inspired the looks of many fashionistas who aspire to her sultry, designer looks. The top model is known for her bold and head-turning outfits leaving many to wonder how she maintains her gorgeous body in shape, even after having her two daughters, Valentina, nine and Sienna, six.

VIEW GALLERY

The Brazilian beauty is known for her bold and sexy looks on and off the runway

Although she hung up her VS Angel wings in December 2018 after 19 years of working with the brand, Adriana is nowhere near retiring from modeling. Her posing and camera skills are still going strong, and earlier this month she announced she is the new face of BCBG Max Azria.

MORE: Karlie Kloss reveals why she ended her ties with Victoria's Secret

As for her love life? The supermodel is single and not ready to mingle. Sorry, guys!