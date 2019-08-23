Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone is launching a dreamy cashmere collection

Fall is approaching, which means it's about that time to swap your cute short shorts with cozy sweater dresses galore. And there's one woman who's making sure every lady is ready for the new season—22-year-old Argentinian model (and Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend) Camila Morrone. The brunette beauty is teaming up with Naked Cashmere for an all new capsule collection that's cozy, chic and most importantly, perfect for any fall occasion. We're looking at you, Thanksgiving!

Camila Morrone is debuting a new capsule collection with Naked Cashmere

The capsule collection features 11 "one-of-a kind" cashmere pieces that includes everything from bralets and oversized cardigans to turtlenecks and sweater dresses. There's even a luxe travel 4-piece set that comes with all your travel essentials—a silk pillowcase, eye mask, a pair of our deluxe cashmere socks and a cozy cashmere throw that also works as a kimono if styled right.

"I dreamt of creating a line that was everything I looked for in cashmere," Camila told Naked Cashmere about the collection. "Something I could travel in, something I could feel sexy in, something I could be comfortable in."

The model also took to her social media to share her excitement. "This collaboration is a dream," she wrote alongside a photo of her modeling the black cropped sweater from the collection. "Thank you @nakedcashmere for allowing me to step out of my routine and try something new. I wanted to create something for everyday and every woman."

The collection includes 11 pieces that feature rich and earthy tones

Besides taking over the fashion industry, Camila has been enjoying her time with her boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio. The two were recently spotted on a family vacation in Italy with their parents. She's also been outspoken to all the haters who critique their 22-year age gap. “Good morning people and happy Friday. I just read some of the comments and..my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about," she wrote on her social media. "I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good.”

The Camila Morrone X Naked Cashmere capsule collection is now available for pre-order and will be available to ship starting September 6th, 2019.