The Martinez Brothers show off their style and music in DKNY's latest campaign

One of fashion’s biggest houses is celebrating with the help of two of the most stylish men in music. The Martinez Brothers bring the style and New York City grit to DKNY’s 2019 Men’s Campaign video. The duo, also known as Steven and Chris Martinez, do what they do best, make music and show off their fashion. In the clip, Steven and Chris rock the turntables and dance – all while showing off pieces from the collection. The Bronx natives wear tan peacoats, structured suits with sneakers and t-shirts and jackets. “Making moves and just doing our thing and succeeding, that’s what New York is about,” Steven says. Chris adds: “Everyday we’re still trying to make ourselves better.”

The Martinez Brothers appear in the latest DKNY campaign celebrating 30 years of the iconic brand

The duo continued: "We were born and raised in the Bronx. We are blessed to have found our passion through music. It’s taken us to the far corners of the world, and along the way we have met so many people and have had the craziest adventures. At the end of it all though, New York is our home. It made us who we are and is with us always, wherever we may be. You can hear it in the music we play and how we talk, and see it in the way we dress. That’s why this partnership with DKNY is so natural and makes perfect sense for us."

The campaign is a celebration of 30 years of the iconic brand. In conjunction, the brand wanted to showcase the fashion capital of the world – NYC. Outside of the Martinez Brothers, and for the women’s campaign, the fashion house enlisted the help of one more successful musician from the Tri-state area. Halsey appears in a series of pants suits, patterned bike shorts and bras. The collection also features a structured bodysuit.

Halsey also appears in the celebratory campaign

The Bad at Love singer wears minimal glam and her short dark tresses slicked back. When asked to describe what the city means to her, she reflected on its influence. “I think that a New York state of mind is something that doesn’t leave you,” the New Jersey native said. “No matter where I go, I kind of always feel that motivation, that drive, that hunger for excitement and for a little bit of chaos that’s always around me.”