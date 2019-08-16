Sofia Carson's latest accessory comes with a special message

Sofia Carson has released the perfect back-to-school staple with an inspiring message. The Descendants star revealed that she has partnered with the We Movement and Me to We to release the Rafiki bracelet to benefit girls education. “There is no stronger force than that of an educated woman. Today, we launch The Unstoppable Rafiki My new bracelet with @wemovement & @metowe,” she wrote.

Sofia Carson launched the Rafiki bracelet

“The bracelet is inspired by the incredible girls I was honored to meet in Kenya last summer. The epitome of UNSTOPPABLE Superhero’s. Proof that education truly is our greatest superpower. I designed this bracelet with the @wemovement so that every purchase supports girls’ education: empowering girls to take on the world, superpowers blazing. Because a girl with a dream and an education is a force to be reckoned with.”

Sofia’s jewelry is made with glass seed beads and metal accents. The stretchy cord makes it one size fits all, so fans can wear it as a bracelet, necklace or anklet. The name itself gives fans a special connection to the Pretty Little Liars: Perfectionist star. Rafiki translates to friendship in Swahili. All fans who purchase the accessory will be part of Sofia’s special circle. If the fan is one of the first 100 people to purchase the bracelet, they will receive a free custom art print with their order.

The Disney starlet was inspired to create the accessory after a trip to Africa

In 2018, Sofia traveled to Kenya to see the work that was being done with girls and female education. For her birthday, the Good to be Bad singer partnered with UNICEF to advocate for access to education for women and girls in the region. “We launched this campaign on international women’s day because for me there’s nothing like the force of an educated woman,” she told HOLA! USA. "There’s so many girls around the world who don’t have the opportunity.”