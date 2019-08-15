Rihanna's new collection for Savage x Fenty is a win-win for all

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Rihanna is at the top of her game, not only personally, but professionally too. Since launching her beauty line Fenty Beauty, sexy lingerie brand Savage x Fenty and her new fashion line Fenty, the singer has taken the fashion and beauty worlds by storm, and it only keeps getting better. At the beginning of August, the 31-year-old debuted the new collection for her sexy lingerie brand, and as if that weren’t reason enough to want to shop for new undies, Savage x Fenty has released a new special collection to benefit her charity.

VIEW GALLERY

The Savage x Fenty CLF collection features a sexy cami and panty set and a must-have slip dress

Ahead of her annual charity gala, Diamond Ball, the businesswoman is having all the proceeds from a special collection go to support her Clara Lionel Foundation. Contrary to the brand’s bold and colorful pieces, the limited edition Savage x Fenty’s CLF collection takes a darker approach with an all-black collection made up of a cami and panty set and a slip dress all featuring a scalloped lace trim and the CLF logo on the hem.

MORE: Rihanna wants to unleash your fearlessness with new Savage x Fenty lingerie drop

In a press release, the Work singer explained how doing good can also look good. "You can do good and look good when you buy this Xclusive sleepwear set,” she said. "It’s comfortable enough to wear to bed and you will sleep well knowing you have given back and made a difference," she added. What’s best, prices of the Savage x Fenty CLF collection comes in budget friendly price ranges between $20 and $46. Now, that’s a win-win!

VIEW GALLERY

Proceeds from the limited-edition collection will go to the artist's charity, the Clara and Lionel Foundation

Rihanna founded the CLF foundation in 2012 in honor of her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. According to its website, the foundation “supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education and emergency response programs around the world.”

MORE: Rihanna's makeup artist thanks her Mexican roots and opens up on being Latina in beauty

Every year CLF hosts the glitzy Diamond Ball, which has raised millions of dollars to fund the organization’s programs. Kudos to Riri and her will to give back!