Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski look almost identical in matching outfits, who wore it better?

Seems like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski got the identical twinning memo this time, and while these two usually set fire to the street style in similar styles, this week's Twinning will have you seeing double! Both flaunted some curves in Manhattan as they went out for a walk in body-hugging orange dresses combined with small, nineties sunnies and big voluminous hairstyles... but there is only one winner here! Check out our latest take on this epic fashion face-off and find out not only who wore it better, but also the one trend that is slowly becoming a classic (and we're not talking dresses here!). Enjoy!

