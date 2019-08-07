Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson get wild in latest matching look

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a picture of her and one-year-old True Thompson – and things got wild. “A leopard and her cub,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the photo. In the pic, Khloé and baby True spot matching leopard-print attire. The 35-year-old mama was extra posh in a printed one-piece bodysuit by Naked Wardrobe. The Good American designer added her signature flare to the look with a matching headband by Dior, a pair of hoop earrings, oversized sunglasses and a stylish fanny pack by Fendi.

VIEW GALLERY

Khloé Kardashian and her baby girl True Thompson had a matching wild fashion moment

Little True is all smiles as she rocks a matching headband and an all-black short set. The mama-daughter duo even went as far as matching their sneakers. Khloé’s mother and True’s lovey, Kris Jenner couldn’t help but react in the comments. “You two are so adorable,” she wrote. Since True made her arrival in 2018, her mom has given the little lady an adorable sense of style. Baby Thompson is always seen rocking various headbands and turbans that perfectly coordinate with whatever little dress, onesie or bathing suit she is wearing at the moment.

MORE: Inside Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson's sweet #SundayFunday

Over the Christmas holiday, Khloé and True were the perfect match during the family’s annual party. The pair coordinated in all-white dresses with hints of sparkle. True isn’t just helping her mommy with her style. The little lady is also making sure she gets in her fitness. Earlier this month, Khloé shared an adorable video of her baby girl helping her with her morning workout.

The mother-daughter duo had another twinning moment during their annual Christmas celebration

“My workout this morning,” the 35-year-old mother captioned the video. In the sweet clip, True is all smiles as she plays around with her mommy. After a few seconds of their workout, True appears a little dizzy.” Can you name a more iconic mother-daughter duo?