Whoops! Pamela Silva and Zendaya were spotted in the exact same look, who wore it better?

It's a sizzling hot summer and superstars Zendaya and Pamela Silva are rocking the season's IT color... just in the exact same looks, whoops! The two beauties wore similar versions of an orange fitted dress, styled to perfection with a headband and white stilettos. Now was it a true coincidence here or a bit of inspiration taken too literally? Check out the newest episode of Twinning and find out not only who wore it first (and better!) and how to take the best out of this flattering trend. Watch and see who reigns as the ultimate marigold queen!

