Celine Dion, is that you? The iconic singer is unrecognizable in new pictures

The diva of all divas, Celine Dion, is unrecognizable for Harper's Bazaar 2019 Icons Issue. The 51-year-old singer graces the glossy’s cover sporting a jet-black bowl cut reminiscent of the ‘80s along with bold, structured and oversized garbs. The legendary artist took to social media to share a few of the stunning photos. Celine, who was photographed by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, gave it her all with a series of fierce poses. It’s likely the I’m Alive singer is wearing a wig and didn’t actually chop and dye her long honey locks, but the faux makeover is striking nonetheless.

Celine is almost unrecognizable with a jet-black bowl cut

As the name of the magazine’s issue suggests, Celine is indeed an icon. Not only is she praised for her angelic voice and beautiful songs, but she’s also won over the fashion crowd thanks to her bold and unapologetic style. From extravagant neon gowns to sharp menswear-inspired suiting, the fashionista loves to share photos of her chic and avant-garde looks while including details on the designers.

And speaking of her avant-garde looks, the My Heart Will Go On singer brought her fashion A-game to the 2019 Met Gala. Celine wasn’t afraid to show a lot of leg in a silver fringed bodysuit which she teamed with a feathered headpiece and silver t-strap heels.

The iconic singer is fierce as can be wearing a sharp Alexander McQueen gown

But besides winning the hearts of those in the fashion scene, the Canadian singer is also beloved by royals. On July 5, the artist sang her heart out at the Barclaycard British Summer Time Hyde Park where Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice proved to be her number one fan. The York sisters were singing and dancing along very much like anyone does when listening to the powerhouse singer.

Celine has garnered many fashion fans thanks to her fearless sense of style

Clearly, Celine is a favorite for all!