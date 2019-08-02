Iglesias twins Cristina and Victoria show off their luxe fashion skills in Ibiza

Every year Julio Iglesias' twins Cristina and Victoria travel to their summer hideaway in Ojén, Malaga, where their father owns a luxe vacation home. However, for summer 2019, the 18-year-old twins chose to change it up and instead took a not-so-secluded vacay in Marbella and Ibiza. Earlier this week, Enrique Iglesias’ younger sisters were spotted in the celeb-fave travel spot with a group of friends having some fun in the sun. Although they’ve stayed away from the spotlight for the most of their lives, the twins are quickly becoming fashion IT girls.

Cristina and Victoria, who Julio shares with his wife Miranda Rijnsburger, made their Met Gala debut in May ahead of their 18th birthday. The girls appeared at the annual (and prestigious) event in matching Oscar de la Renta gowns fully covered in light pink and blue feathers.

Of course, the rising fashion influencers planned a style curated wardrobe for their lavish trip, and each stepped out with cute looks perfect for low-key outings. Cristina opted for a beige mini-dress which she paired with matching accessories from Chanel – a pair of slip-on sandals and a chain-strap crossbody.

On another note, Victoria slipped into a long strapless dress featuring a dotted print and frilly details. Like her identical sister, she was sporting a pair of t-strap thong sandals and a long crossbody, both also from the famed fashion giant.

A few days prior, Cristina and Victoria gave their followers a glimpse at their most picture-perfect vacation in Marbella, Spain. Each of them took to social media to share snaps of how they like to R&R as well as their fashion skills even if it's just for lounging.