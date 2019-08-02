Here's how celebrities are braving the summer heat in the sexiest body-hugging looks!

It's hot out there and showing some skin seems to be the right way for Eva Longoria and Priyanka Chopra to gracefully embrace the weather. Truth is, there's no better way to experiment with fashion during this time of the year than playing with length and proportions in our closet. If not just ask it-girl Bella Hadid who also stepped out in a curvy, yet skin-tight look with one of the coolest oversized jackets we've seen so far. These unbearable temperatures are making the most stylish celebs give a fresh look to their wardrobe, and so should we! Check the coolest street style shots we saw this week and jump in the hot girl summer wave!

