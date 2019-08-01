Rihanna wants to unleash your fearlessness with new Savage x Fenty lingerie drop

Leave it Rihanna to design stunning lingerie not only would you like to wear, but will make you feel fearless and confident to take on anything. The 31-year-old fashion and beauty entrepreneur, who launched her coveted (and ultra successful) lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, in May 2018, is back with new sets of beautiful, bold and fierce intimates – and if that’s your thing, then you better get on it! Ahead of the new launch, the Barbados beauty took to social media to share a couple of photos wearing her gorgeous creations which went live at midnight on August 1.

Rihanna is smouldering in the Lavender Leopard Lace bra

The Fenty Beauty founder posted a sultry photo wearing a spicy lilac leopard print bra followed after a smoldering photo in which she’s wearing a floral semi-sheer ensemble leaving little to the imagination. Of course, the singer-turned-designer never disappoints when it comes to her fashion and beauty creations, and the new Savage x Fenty product drop is no exception.

The new drop includes everyday t-shirt bras in colorful animal prints, lacy delicates for when you want to feel chic and sexy and the essential basics for days in which you want fuss-free underwear.

The Barbadian beauty took so social media to share stunning photos wearing her creations

With her unstoppable work ethic, the Work singer has put her own words into effect as earlier this year it was announced the artist is coming out with her high-end fashion label in partnership with LVMH. The global luxury company owns fashion giants like Dior, Marc Jacobs and Givenchy, among others.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits," Rihanna said in a statement in reference to LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive.

The 31-year-old at her Fenty fashion line launch in Paris

With this major accomplishment, the Ocean’s 8 star is making history as she’s the first woman of color to join the luxury fashion group – can’t wait to see what magic she creates!