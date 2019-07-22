This week's street style report is in full bloom with some of the coolest must-have patterns of the season. From Gigi Hadid's unexpected look on denim basics to Diane Kruger's floral extravaganza down the streets of Manhattan, celebrities are sure making statements everywhere they go. Supermodel Martha Hunt channeled her inner-Parisian girl in an easy yet flirty strawberry printed dress while Sofia Vergara turned heads in a voluptuous piece also featuring a fresh summer print. Take a look at the looks we are obsessesing over lately and get ready to bear the heatwave in style!

