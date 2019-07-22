Justin Bieber is back with apparel line Drew House – is new music coming soon?

Justin Bieber has taken time out of the spotlight, but the pop star is gradually making his way back – in the name of fashion. The Boyfriend singer has been proudly showcasing his designs with his latest clothing line Drew. Inspired by his middle name, the apparel line features a range of t-shirts and hats, socks and lavender hoodies. Although it hasn’t officially hit the market, the first release is already sold out according to the site. Drew House merchandise features the name spelled out in black letters with yellow outlines.

Another graphic includes a yellow smiley face with the words spelling out the smile. Just like Kanye West before him, the Biebs has no problem wearing his own designs. The Sorry singer is often spotted wearing his merch while out with his wife Hailey Bieber. Justin also proudly displays the designs on his social media. In June, Justin had the help of another famous Drew. The 25-year-old was spotted wearing shirts with actress Drew Barrymore’s face on them. The Charlie’s Angels actress took to her social media to share some of the shirts that feature photos from her decades long career.

Drew isn’t Justin’s only up and coming project. The Baby singer also hinted at new music. “More music coming. Happy Sunday,” he wrote last month. The pop star is currently featured on Ed Sheeran’s No 6. Collaborations Project album on the track I Don’t Care. Justin’s last studio album was 2015’s Purpose. In March, the Baby singer shared a personal message with fans about his road to creating new music and how his health and mental wellness comes first.

“Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable,” he wrote. “The top is where I reside period, whether I make music or not the king said so. But I will come with a vengeance believe that..”