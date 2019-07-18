Maluma and Sebastian Yatra are each other’s fashion yin and yang at Premios Juventud

Latinos turned up the music, fashion and their pride at Watsco Center in Miami on Wednesday, July 18 for Univision’s Premios Lo Nuestro. As expected for awards shows, artists including Karol G, Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee and many more dressed to impress for the star-studded night. Among them were fellow Colombianos and singers Maluma and Sebastian Yatra, who showed up as each other’s yin and yang for the big night. Both appeared looking handsome and ultra-dapper in sleek, tailored suits.

Maluma looking dapper at Premios Juventud in Dior

Maluma opted for sharp black trousers paired with a matching jacket by Dior that featured a unique, long lapel hanging down to the bottom of his jacket. The Medellín singer teamed his look with light blue sneakers which coordinated with the tropical DIOR detail on his lapel, and debuted bleach blonde hair.

Contrary to Maluma’s black ensemble, Sebastian, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, Tini, wore white, impeccable trousers paired with a matching jacket, a printed deep-V shirt, and rhinestone-embellished slip-on shoes. Although his get-up looked spotless, head of the show, the Ya No Hay Nadie Que Nos Pare singer took his fans and followers behind-the-scenes where he showed he accidentally spilled water on his crotch. Luckily, one of his team members came to the rescue and dried the spot with a blow dryer – celebrities – they’re just like us!

Sebastian opted for a white suit and rhinestone-embellished slip-on shoes

Aside from showing up in modern iterations of black and white suiting, Maluma and Sebastian were suite neighbors with their rooms being right next to each other. While showing his followers around through his stories, Sebastian pointed out they Felices Los Cuatro singer was right next door.

When it came to their performances the entertainers switched it up but each stayed within the black and white theme. For a sweet performance with his lady, Tini, Sebastian changed into a black suit proving he was back in black, meanwhile Maluma kept it cool in all-white.