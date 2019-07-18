Get 'greedy' for Ariana Grande's new fashion merch from her Sweetener Tour

Calling all Ariana Grande fans! New fashion merch from the singer’s Sweetener World Tour was added to her website – and whether you’re planning on going to one of her upcoming concerts or not, it should be noted that her new fashion merch is really cute. On July 18, the Thank You, Next singer took to social media to give her fans and followers a glimpse of the new pieces one can now add to cart. Everything from official concert tees to comfy crewnecks to even face masks were added to Ariana’s website.

A second round of fashion goodies were added to Ariana's website for fans to buy

Some of our favorite pieces from the new collection include the Face Silhouette Heat Reactive t-shirt ($40) which is a grey tee featuring a close-up of the singer’s face on the front and God is a Woman on the back, the Sweetener Word Tour homage t-shirt ($40) and the Sweetener World Tour Hat which will come in handy throughout this summer season.

Besides merch, the Grammy-award winning artist is also making her mark in the luxury world, starring in Givenchy's newest campaign. The brunette beauty appeared in a series of black and white photos shot by Craig McDean, and it’s like nothing we’ve seen her star in before.

The Sweetener World Tour hat will be your favorite all summer long

Rocking her long and sleek signature high ponytail, the Break Up with Your Girlfriend singer was photographed wearing a dramatic off-the-shoulder sequins top, a structured green suit and a tailored tweed blazer – all part of the fashion house’s fall/winter 2019 collection.

Stay cool in this extra-bold crewneck

Ahead of sharing all her photos, Ariana shared only a few of the stunning pics on one of her social accounts where she wrote: “Honored to be your girl and wear these looooks @givenchyofficial...happy campaign reveal day. Can’t wait for everybody to see all of the photos.”