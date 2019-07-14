Dress up in Kate Middleton's classic summer sneakers now on sale

Amazon Prime Day is finally here! And while many of you likely have had an ongoing list of products added to your shopping cart for the past week or so, we’d like to put this Kate Middleton-approved style favorite on your radar. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wear-with-everything white Superga sneakers are currently on sale for $42 . That’s right! The timeless shoes she wore to the Chelsea Flower Show back in May can now be found for a super sweet deal.

Kate wore this comfy classic during the Chelsea Flower Show in May

This beloved shoe style worn by the Duchess is 100% breathable cotton and features a lace-up vamp with a classic rubber sole and minimal hardware with rivets. The comfy shoes are perfect for adding a relaxed look to chic ensembles such as cute summer dresses or cropped trousers just like Kate (last time she wore them out, she paired them of tan linen culottes and a pristine button-up by M.i.h. jeans).

The summer ready style is on sale for $42 for Amazon Prime Day

MORE: Achieve Kate Middleton approved hair with these volumizing and frizz-free hair products

Besides the flower show, Prince William’s wife also sported the timeless sneaks to the London Marathon in 2017 and on her 2016 Royal Tour of Canada. Something we admire about Catherine’s regal style is she’s no stranger to sporting comfortable footwear when needed. The mother-of-three isn’t afraid to switch up her glamorous heels for a casual style when it comes to her outdoor engagements.

The Duchess always knows how to pair the right style elements for outdoor engagements

MORE: Kate Middleton serves major style points at charity polo match in pretty pink dress

Moreover, the Duchess’ favorite sneaker comes in a plethora of classic and bold colors – everything from a soft pink to an eye-catching red and even a shiny, metallic silver. However, even though the Superga’s holds a four-star rating with reviews such as “Cute and comfy,” and “Great for lots of walking,” some reviewers added that the style runs a bit wide, so be sure to size down if you’re considering rocking Kate's go-to pair. We know we will!