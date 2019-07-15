Cardi B celebrated her daughter Kulture's first birthday in style with matching Moschino outfits

Cardi B sure knows how to celebrate her daughter’s first year of life in style. The Please Me rapper hosted a lavish birthday party in honor of Kulture turning one — complete with a pop-up Build-a-Bear workshop, a colorful desserts table and a cake filled with toys from her favorite TV show, Word Party. Moreover, Cardi and her baby girl wore matching Moschino outfits by Jeremy Scott. Although the mother-daughter duo twinned in colorblocked ensembles, the 26-year-old’s was a skin-tight draped one-sleeve number, while Kulture’s was a tiered tulle dress fit for a one-year-old birthday girl.

Cardi and her mini-me wore matching Moschino oufits

The mother-of-one took to social media to share a sweet snap of her and her mini-me as they engaged in a “give-me-five” moment while wearing their custom-made looks. “This the only good picture I can find with me and my baby matching outfit. Thank @itsjeremyscott @moschino for this beautiful custom outfits. I swear I really, really was trying to get a good pic,” she captioned the photo in which her husband Offset is carrying their daughter.

Their bright and bold outfits perfectly matched the party’s colorful decor of the birthday extravaganza, which reportedly came with a $400,000 price tag. Like most proud momma’s do for their kids’ first birthdays, the Grammy-winning singer didn’t hold back in spoiling her little one. And it’s no surprise the Dominican rapper would go all out for her daughter’s first birthday party.

Cardi B and Offset threw their daughter Kulture a lavish first birthday party

Ahead of Kulture’s epic party, Cardi was already buying her lavish gifts – one of which was a mega-sparkly diamond-encrusted necklace featuring the adorable animated characters from Word Party.

Cardi took to social media to show off the custom luxury piece by Eliantte which reportedly cost her $100, 000. “KULTURE new chain...WORD PARTY its her fav...Thanks @eliantte,” she wrote.