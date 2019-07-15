Meghan Markle wrapped baby Archie in this affordable blanket - see the details!

Meghan Markle is a royal style icon, who dazzles in the latest, greatest and most importantly, affordable styles. So it's no surprise that she would do the same for her and Prince Harry's adorable baby Archie Harrison. During their outing last week at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted cuddling her baby boy, who was wrapped in the cutest blanket for the occasion.

Meghan Markle wrapped baby Archie in a baby blanket by Malabar Baby

For all the loyal royal fans who'd like to take a page out of Archie's wardrobe, he's wearing the Erawan Cotton Dohar blanket by Malabar Baby in the colors white and yellow. The soft cover up, which features three layers of natural cotton, retails for $42 and is handcrafted in India. The organic brand offers natural baby linens inspired by countries around the world, including Miami, Cairo and Kyoto.

Loading the player...

MORE: Meghan Markle cheers on BFF Serena Williams with Kate and Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon

According to our sister magazine HELLO! UK, the brand's founder Anjali Harjani-Hardasani is incredibly excited that Meghan is a fan of her products. "We have no idea how Duchess Meghan discovered Malabar Baby or who may have given her the blanket, but we are so pleased that she and Archie enjoy it," she said. "Duchess Meghan had wrapped Archie in a Malabar Baby Erawan Dohar at the polo match. All of our dohars are handmade, block-printed and extremely lightweight for balmy weather. The blankets are made of three thin layers of Indian cotton voile."

The soft cover up, which features three layers of natural cotton, retails for $42 and is handcrafted in India

Besides this outing with Archie, Meghan also stepped out during the weekend to cheer on her bff Serena Williams at the Women's Finals at Wimbledon. She also broke the Internet when she and Harry attended The Lion King premiere in London and they hung out with American royals Beyoncé and Jay-Z.