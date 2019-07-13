All eyes snapped to Eva Longoria as she waltzed onto the Global Gift Gala Marbella 2019 red carpet on Friday evening. Exuding impossible glamour, the 44-year-old star might as well have been royalty at the sold-out July 13 fundraiser in Marbella, Spain. She illuminated Hotel Gran Meliá Don Pepe while working the step and repeat, and later taking centerstage, drenched in a glorious black velvet gown. The Latina powerhouse captivated from head to toe - emphasis on the latter - as she donned a trendy Meghan Markle approved accessory.

Eva Longoria ruled the Global Gift Gala's red carpet

An honoree of the night, Eva dressed to impress. Santiago’s mommy sizzled in a dreamy formfitting strapless gown, which featured a thigh high slit to flaunt its red interior, the actress’ shiny legs and one very special accessory. The Desperate Housewives icon took a page out of the Duchess of Sussex’s lookbook, stepping into sparkling sculpted sandals by Aquazurra.

The "Magic Aquazzura" sandals Eva wore

Eva styled up her already elegant ensemble with the Italian brand’s “Magic 105 peep-toe suede sandals.” Currently on sale for $238, the stilettos boast a unique transparent PVC vamp panel and a black lace-up front. Aquazzura is Meghan Markle’s go-to showear, with the 37-year-old royal opting to rock the luxury label on various occasions, including her and Prince Harry’s already-iconic engagement photos.

Meghan Markle takes her and Harry's engagement photos in Aquazzura nude heels back in 2017

While Eva’s style - royal touch and all - was beyond dazzling, her philanthropic work remained the most incredible element of the evening. The Grand Hotel boss lady was the Global Gift Gala’s honorary chair as she represented her Eva Longoria Foundation. During a speech at the event, Eva urged attendees to join in the non-profit organization’s mission of creating a positive impact in the lives of children, women and families in need.