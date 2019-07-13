Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa bring sexy back to office wear in the tiniest sportswear staple. The two were spotted embracing the sunny weather in what is soon to become our newest summer uniform: an oversized suit and itty bitty bralettes (as if we didn't get enough inspiration from Ms. Kim Kardashian herself). These two refresh the look and inject a touch of cool as they play with proportions and balance out the perfect combo, but who wore it better? We've definitely chosen the ultimate queen of street style here. Now watch the latest Twinning video and find out whose look you'll want to rock all season long!

