On this week's best dressed: Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski and girl of the moment Dua Lipa bring out the new 'it'-piece for the summer office uniform, a sports bra! And while this might be a bit too revealing, the stylish duo balance out the look in some classic power staples. Back in Europe, Zendaya keeps turning heads with yet another high-couture look while Karolina Kurkova rocked one of the season's most powerful street-to-runway ensemble. Check out the coolest looks that we're currently obsessing over with in the latest piece for As Seen On The Street!

