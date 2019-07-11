Angelina Jolie and her godmother take on Parisian elegance with a series of twinning looks

One could say Angelina Jolie’s approach to fashion is very much like Parisians’ – classic, elegant and effortless. It’s no wonder the A-list celeb fits right in with the city’s association to relentless style. Like many celebrities often do in the summertime, the Hollywood star flocked to Paris where she was spotted in the city of love looking daytime-glam and ultra-chic. The 44-year-old star, who’s normally seen with her children was instead accompanied by her equally stylish godmother, legendary actress Jacqueline Bisset, 74, for a business trip.

VIEW GALLERY Angelina and her famous godmother, Jacqueline Bisset are the epitome of elegance in Paris

MORE: Amal Clooney shows us how to rock two bold statement suits with power

Angelina traveled to the home of the Eiffel Tower to comply with her corresponding duties as brand ambassador for Guerlain. During her trip it appears it’s been a case of like godmother, like goddaughter for the stylish pair as they’ve been roaming the streets of Paris in coordinating ensembles. Whether their twinning outfits are planned or not, there’s no question they each have a gift for killer style.

VIEW GALLERY The stylish duo stepped out in chic, coordinating ensembles

Earlier this week, the mother-of-six was evocative of a Grecian goddess wearing a long white pleated dress by Celine featuring statement balloon sleeves. The Maleficent star teamed her look with a red belt and handbag also from the designer label, classic tan heels and a pair of pretty pearl earrings. Keeping up with the neutrals theme, her godmother, Jacquline went full on monochrome as she sported an off-white suit with Chanel toe cap heels and bold jewelry.

MORE: Angelina Jolie has made the world a better place, one deed at a time

The ladies simultaneously completed their outfits with a pair of oversized dark shades signaling the definition of street style glam. On a separate occasion, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress continued her case for timeless neutrals in a pair of pristine white trousers and a light grey top.

VIEW GALLERY For a separate outing, the actress stole a look with summer-ready trousers and a classic top

For a separate outing, the movie stars each stole a look, this time both were wearing stripes. While Angelina graced the streets of Paris in a floor-length dress, Jacqueline, took a brighter approach with a chic trouser ensemble and striped red and white top with a scarlet blazer. Trés chic!