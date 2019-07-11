Amal Clooney shows us how to rock two bold statement suits during press conference

Amal Clooney is making more than one statement at the Global Conference on Press Freedom. The barrister – who is attending the event in London – made two bold statements with her style. On Thursday, July 11, the 41-year-old stunned in an all-white trousers and long-sleeve shirt ensemble. The lawyer accented the look with a black skinny black belt and nude pumps that were slightly visible under her pants. George Clooney’s better half kept her glam to a minimal with a sleek smoky eye, and a rosy pink lip.

Amal’s long brown tresses were waved down on her shoulders. Thursday’s look was the exact opposite of what she served on day one. On Wednesday, Amal took a bolder approach. Ella and Alexander’s mother put her best style foot forward in a red look. The fashionista wore a red blazer, detailed with pink buttons and broad cut shoulders over a red dress. Instead of opting to go completely red, she finished the look with a classic nude pump. The human rights attorney’s attire wasn’t the only statement she made.

The attorney, who has been appointed as the British government’s envoy of freedom, proudly spoke out against the harsh criticism journalist face from world leaders. During the inaugural conference, the lawyer stressed the importance of independent and free press. Whenever she is making a professional appearance, the barrister remains true to form in bold reds, blues, whites and blacks. On the red carpet, George Clooney’s leading lady still stuns in pieces that allow her to have fun yet remain chic.

In June, Amal was the perfect style inspiration as she and George vacationed in Venice. During a day date, the mother-of-two wore a one-shoulder frock, oversized sunglasses and a large black hat. In the courtroom, boardroom, red carpet or off-the-grid, Amal Clooney is always style goals.