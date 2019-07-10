Kate Middleton serves major style points at charity polo match in a pretty pink dress

Kate Middleton stepped out in yet another covetable look. The Duchess of Cambridge looked lovely in pink at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day where she appeared to watch her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry give it their best on Wednesday, July 10. The 37-year-old evoked summer’s cheery essence in a lovely pink midi dress by British label L.K. Bennett. The mother-of-three styled her breezy look with tan espadrille wedges and a red croc leather crossbody by Mulberry.

Kate looked beautiful in a pink breezy dress by L.K. Bennet

Beauty-wise, Prince William’s wife wore her brunette locks down in loose waves and kept her hairstyle effortless by solely accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses over her head. Besides the gold chain on her bag, the Duchess added another gilded detail with a pair of chic gold earrings.

We’ve always been great admirers of the Duchess’ classic and elegant style, but as of late, Catherine has been extra killing it the fashion department. The brunette beauty stroke quite a look at her nephew Archie Harrison’s christening in yet another pink ensemble thanks to a beautiful Stella McCartney dress. Kate jumped on the wagon with today’s hair accessories hype and wore a red braided headband.

The mother-of-three continued her pink streak from her regal look at Archie's christening

Just a few days prior, Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law served an equally stunning look at Wimbledon in a white vintage-inspired Suzzanah dress featuring statement buttons down the front. The stylish momma further accentuated her slim figure with a coordinating Alexander McQueen belt.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been serving major style points as of late

But the royal’s recent style uproar is no coincidence. Speaking to People a source said Kate "felt like she was in a bit of a style rut and thought she needed a little edge.” The insider continued, "She’s consciously worked on getting her to look to be a bit younger and more modern, and it’s worked! She looks amazing, and she is getting lots of compliments about it." We couldn't agree more!