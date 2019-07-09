Doria’s christening outfit was a sweet nod to another important day in Meghan Markle’s life

The designer behind Doria Ragland’s christening outfit has finally been revealed. For the baptism of her first grandchild, Archie Harrison, the yoga instructor opted for a sophisticated design by Oscar de la Renta. Meghan Markle’s mom stunned in the official portrait between Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s sister Lady Jane wearing a custom peach design by the fashion house.

Oscar de la Renta appears to be Doria’s go-to designer for royal occasions. For what was perhaps the biggest day in her daughter’s life, the 2018 royal wedding, Archie’s grandmother donned an elegant ensemble by the brand’s creative directors, Fernanado Garcia and Laura Kim. “We are so honored that Ms. Ragland chose Oscar de la Renta for such an important and momentous occasion. When we first met Doria, she fell in love with this exquisite and soft color, which we further added Wedgewood inspired embellishments to,” the designers said in a statement (via People) at the time.

The social worker returned to the UK for Archie’s private christening on Saturday, July 6. Following the intimate ceremony, the palace shared two photos to mark the event, one of which was a group portrait that featured Doria with her daughter, grandson and son-in-law Prince Harry, in addition to in-laws, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Diana’s sisters, Lady Jane and Lady Sarah.

Doria, who lives in California, spent almost a month in the UK helping Meghan prepare for motherhood and spending time with her newborn grandson at the Sussexes' new home, Frogmore Cottage. Following Archie’s birth, the palace released a statement saying, Doria is “overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild.”

Meghan and her mother have a very close relationship. On her now defunct blog, The Tig, Meghan penned a love letter to Doria. “As a kid, you don’t really get it. You don’t get that your parents are real people. They are just your parents. She was just my mom,” Meghan wrote. “But now, oh but now I’m a grown woman. And I get it.” The former American actress added, “I didn’t get it then. But I get it now. She was keeping me safe. She was teaching me to take care of my body. She was introducing me to history, and fostering a love of being outdoors. She was planting the seed for me to become a foodie. She was showing me how to be a daughter, not just in that moment, but for when I became a grown woman. For right now. And thirty years from now. She was loving me. So tightly.”