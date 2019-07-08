Sophie Turner's wedding dress took more than 350 hours to make

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially Mr. and Mrs. Jonas! On June 29, the couple officially wed and said their 'I do's' in front of all their family and friends in a stunning ceremony held in Provence, France. In true Queen of the North fashion, the Game of Thrones actress wore a beautiful Louis Vuitton gown custom designed by Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière. The wedding dress, which feaured flower-embroidered tulle and satin gazar, also—no big deal—took over 350 hours to make.

According to WWD, Sophie's dress required more than ten embroiderers who worked for "1,050 hours on the 14 meters of tulle, covered with a digitally designed pattern of more than 650,000 stitches." The gown also featured beading details, which included 50,400 crystal beads and 50,400 white beads. Also a feat was Sophie's delicate veil, which took another 48 hours of embroidery work, which included hand-cutting the hem "to create a natural and irregular finishing to match the sleeves."

The 23-year-old actress finished off her wedding day look with white satin details on the shoulders and the belt, which perfectly complimented the v-neckline dress. In all, the gown took over 350 hours to assemble in Louis Vuitton's Paris atelier. Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière posted the look on his social media, calling Sophie an "absolute beauty."

Before walking down the aisle in France, Sophie and and Joe tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards. For that occassion, the actress wore a silk Bevza jumpsuit, a more casual look compared to her Louis Vuitton gown.

The boys also dressed to the nines for the big day with Joe and his 12 groomsmen wearing custom Berluti and designed by Kris Van Assche. So far, the couple have released few photos from the wedding ceremony that took place in France. Here's to more wedding photos!