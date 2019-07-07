Queen Letizia masters her look in this $100 dress for the third time thanks to these styling tricks

In the latest installment of royals recycling their clothes to public engagements comes Queen Letizia who stepped out on July 8 in a pretty floral dress she’s rocked three times in the last eight months (but hey, who’s counting!). With the likes of Kate Middleton and Queen Maxima, Letizia herself is known for re-wearing some of her favorite ensembles with the help of a few styling tricks. On Monday, King Felipe’s wife re-wore this $100 Asos dress, however, she made sure to add different elements to her look by accessorizing differently.

The 46-year-old repurposed the chic embroidered midi dress she wore back in May to the World Red Cross Day ceremony and back in November 2018 to welcome the Chinese President and his wife. This time, Letizia slipped into the ladylike frock for the International Summit of Cancer Research and teamed it with a pair of bubblegum pink heels and a cute clutch to match.

The Queen’s accessories added a fun pop of color we had yet to seen her rock with this particular dress. The last time she donned the printed floral number, Letizia took a similar approach but styled it with a pair of timeless nude pumps and a small bag in the same ecru color. Like today, she wore her hair down and kept her makeup daytime-glam.

Ahead of that outing, the former journalist met with China’s President and his wife with the same dress and light accessories. However, to make the pretty little number evening appropriate, she wore her hair up in a sleek chignon. Talk about elegant style!

As for the one accessory she didn’t change throughout all three of her looks were her gorgeous green stone and pink quartz earrings. With her latest look, Queen Letizia proves it’s all about the details for wearing your favorite clothes on repeat.