Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer unveils 'Radical nobility' collection at haute couture week

Claire Waight Keller is taking a step back from her usual elegance and taking a trip on the wilder side for her latest collection. The British designer, who is the creative director of Givenchy, put her latest collection on display at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The theme for the Radical Nobility collection was feathers and tulle. The models served drama as they walked the runway in dramatic pieces. Ivory and black pieces made up the majority of the show, while some models wore ensembles that popped with color. One model wore an ivory gown that was adorned with feathers. Another wore a white suit with a feathered headpiece.

For Claire, it was all about taking a channeling her rebellious spirit while honoring the traditions of the fashion house. “I wanted to step it up a notch for myself, to push it into something that has a little more theatre," she told Vogue. She continued: "It's the idea of an anarchic woman who comes through the chateau and all of the elements of what you'd find there. I like the idea that the chateau wasn't perfect. It was part of the way I discovered the spirit and the girl of this show.”

Other notable pieces included a Grand Jardin feather dress, a mint green-tiered tulle gown with black feathers and black tulle. Claire made a name not only for her designs at Givenchy, but for her amazing design for Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. The Duchess of Sussex’s bespoke gown included a silk tulle veil that was hand-embroidered with flowers that represent the 53 countries in the commonwealth.

In 2018, the Duchess was filmed seeing her wedding gown for the first time since her royal wedding to Prince Harry on May 24. While looking at the gown, the 37-year-old Duchess is in awe of it's beauty. When she touched the veil, she shared the importance of the moment. “53 countries," she said in the Queen's documentary. "Oh my goodness. It’ll keep us busy."