Salma Hayek's hot Gucci bathing suit heats up the internet

If you didn't think a one-piece bathing suit could be as sexy as a bikini, Salma Hayek has some evidence to prove otherwise. The actress showed how sizzling covered-up swimwear can be when she showed off her figure in a red Gucci creation poolside. Fifty-two and fabulous, Salma slayed in the sexy, modern look in the shot shared on social media, in which she can be seen reclining in style on a sunbed, relaxing her the luxury one-piece. The image – and the swimsuit, which features a rounded neckline – made the most of her famous figure, but the focus of the photo wasn't on her curves.

VIEW GALLERY

Salma shared this picture where the focus was on her feet - but we noticed her fashion!

Ready for their close up were Salma's feet, which looked oversized thanks to the camera angle. "Photos can be deceiving. A veces las cosas no son como parecen," she wrote alongside the tongue-in-cheek picture, which she hashtagged #summer #feet". The glam picture quickly notched up more than half a million likes.

RELATED: Salma Hayek is unrecognizable in her new role

VIEW GALLERY

The cool one-piece swimsuit by Gucci costs around $500

RELATED: Salma Hayek makes her own version of guacamole – watch!

The red hot Gucci swimwear, which features a deep back with criss-cross straps, is actually an investment piece which costs about $500. Thankfully, because of its simplicity and of course that timeless brand emblazoned across the front, we're sure that the bathing suit will be one that will stay in style for seasons to come and can also play double duty as a bodysuit worn with jeans or a chic summer skirt. And if you're not a fan of the bold Baywatch-esque color, the suit is also available in white, pink, metallic blue and cream.



VIDEO: Meet Salma Hayek's billionaire husband François Henri Pinault

Loading the player...

The red one-piece swimsuit by Gucci, a luxury brand owned by her billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, is definitely one of the Frida actress' favorites. The star posted another photo of herself wearing it earlier this summer, as she snacked on some seafood. Next to the sundrenched picture she wrote: "This is how jarochas (girls from Veracruz) eat shrimp. Así es como comemos los camarones las jarochas. #veracruzanos #food."